Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Women swaying solo a poignant reminder of Pinochet’s deadly dance A flawed economic model and a brutish dictator have not been forgotten by Chile’s protesters BL PREMIUM

As anniversaries go, this one passed quietly. It barely registered alongside domestic news of corruption, crime and general catastrophism. In global news it was buried below the fold on an inside page somewhere: September 11 was the 46th anniversary of the bloody coup that brought Chile’s Gen Augusto Pinochet to power in 1973.

Sometime over the preceding weekend, thousands of people took to the streets in Santiago as part of a peace march to mark the anniversary of the coup in which democratically elected Salvador Allende was overthrown and the late Pinochet was put into office. Pinochet, perhaps not coincidentally, was recently praised by Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.