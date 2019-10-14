GAVIN RICH: Bok coach knew Japan were a big threat after friendly clash
14 October 2019 - 05:05
If Rassie Erasmus needs another way to earn money, he should look at gambling as an option.
The SA rugby team coach was probably scoffed at by many people when he said after his team beat Japan 41-7 in Kumagaya in a warm-up game at the beginning of September that the two teams might meet again in the quarterfinal. He meant it too — Erasmus hasn’t just been talking up Japan’s chances in public, he’s been doing it in private conversation too.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.