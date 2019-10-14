Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Bok coach knew Japan were a big threat after friendly clash BL PREMIUM

If Rassie Erasmus needs another way to earn money, he should look at gambling as an option.

The SA rugby team coach was probably scoffed at by many people when he said after his team beat Japan 41-7 in Kumagaya in a warm-up game at the beginning of September that the two teams might meet again in the quarterfinal. He meant it too — Erasmus hasn’t just been talking up Japan’s chances in public, he’s been doing it in private conversation too.