HANNA ZIADY: UK will be poorer, Brexit or no Brexit
13 October 2019 - 18:18
In the chaos and confusion surrounding Brexit, one thing is clear: it would have been much better for Britain had Brexit never happened.
How much better? Well, by one economist’s measure the UK economy would have been 2.5% — £55bn (more than R1-trillion) — bigger today had voters chosen to remain in the EU three years ago. And that’s just one of the costs of Brexit.
