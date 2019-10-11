STREET DOGS: From superstition to extinction
11 October 2019 - 05:05
From ‘What We know That Isn’t So’ by Thomas Gilovich
It is a great discredit to humankind that a species as magnificent as the rhinoceros can be so endangered. Unhappily the rhinoceros is not alone. Some years ago 600 bears were killed in the Great Smoky Mountains for their gallbladders – thought to be an effective aid for indigestion in Korea. To understand the severity of the slaughter it should be noted that the entire bear population in the Great Smoky Mountains is estimated to be about 600. The Chinese green-haired turtle has been trapped to near extinction in part because the Taiwanese believe that it can cure cancer.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.