Opinion / Columnists HALF ART CHRIS THURMAN: Rhinoceros replays the herding of absurd fascists The Market Lab’s 30th anniversary production of Eugène Ionesco’s play is an apt parallel for today’s geopolitical trends BL PREMIUM

Thirty years ago, John Kani and the late Barney Simon secured a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation to establish the Market Theatre Laboratory. Over the past three decades, this always youthful (now, paradoxically, also venerable) institution has been a tremendously important space for training theatre makers and for producing significant creative work.

To mark its anniversary, the “Lab” is putting on a programme of events in October and November, bringing together alumni, current students and other artists in its typically collaborative mode: there will be improv and open mic evenings, panel discussions and an exhibition, as well as performances of new and established productions.