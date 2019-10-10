STREET DOGS: T Boone Pickens’s best life lessons
10 October 2019 - 05:05
Extracts from a message written by T Boone Pickens who died on September 11:
If I had to single out one piece of advice that’s guided me through life, most likely it would be from my grandmother, who made sure I understood that on the road to success there’s no point in blaming others when you fail.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.