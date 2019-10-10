Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: It must be typhoon season if Plan B is crossed fingers Rugby authorities have dithered over the possibility of World Cup games being cancelled due to the weather BL PREMIUM

Joburgers looked hopefully to the skies on Thursday afternoon as clouds sneaked in over the city. The first proper rains of the season had been predicted. An afternoon thunderstorm was forecast.

A dry city, still under water-use restrictions imposed a year or so ago, was desperate. People washed their cars, a modern rain dance.