JEREMY THOMAS: Where there are bears, there must be bulls
Market patterns never stay the same, and there is some hope that upticks are in the offing
10 October 2019 - 05:08
In times of weary entropy, when you can almost hear the fabric of the world fray and tear, it is well to consider that things always change, sometimes even for the better.
The Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper wrote on September 21 that in 1929 Argentina was among the 10 richest countries. It is enduring its umpteenth crisis since then.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.