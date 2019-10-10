Opinion / Columnists JEREMY THOMAS: Where there are bears, there must be bulls Market patterns never stay the same, and there is some hope that upticks are in the offing BL PREMIUM

In times of weary entropy, when you can almost hear the fabric of the world fray and tear, it is well to consider that things always change, sometimes even for the better.

The Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper wrote on September 21 that in 1929 Argentina was among the 10 richest countries. It is enduring its umpteenth crisis since then.