SIMON BARBER: GOP caught between a dense Pence and a racist
Republican support for Donald Trump hinges on his ability to keep Democrats at bay, on which he is failing
09 October 2019 - 13:41
If Donald Trump survives impeachment and wins a second term it will be because to many conservatives he is something akin to the katechon referred to in the Second Epistle to the Thessalonians — traditionally, if wrongly, ascribed to Saint Paul.
Katechon is Greek for “one who restrains”. Restrains what? In the epistle, that would be “the lawless one” who is destined to sow misery and mayhem in history’s penultimate act before being overthrown himself with the second coming.
