MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nothing frivolous about rare stock on offer at Nederburg Auction's successor

The final wine auction of 2019’s Cape season takes place at the Rembrandt Museum on October 19. While it goes under the name of the Cape Fine and Rare Wine Auction, it’s actually the successor to the Nederburg Auction, hosted under a wider brimmed industry hat.

This is no bad thing: while the Nederburg Auction dates back to 1975 and has been through a number of iterations, it was in need of more than a cosmetic facelift. The evolution of the wine industry in the 45 years since has been substantial. The number of privately owned wineries has increased seven- or eightfold. There are now about 9,000 wine labels in the trade. Nederburg may still be the biggest premium wine brand in the country, but the centre of gravity of the fine wine trade has moved considerably.