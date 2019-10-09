Opinion / Columnists LUMKILE MONDI: Pulling SA out of the hole In a time of economic crisis business needs to work together through a think-tank to reach a unified position BL PREMIUM

In the past few weeks I travelled to the UK and the US and then held discussions with businesses in the city of Cape Town to test some of the learnings from my overseas trip. I did all of this in an effort to get a different perspective about SA as a country, its people, investment potential and prospects.

I learnt during the political transition between 1990 and 1994 the importance of looking at SA’s problems through a wider, global lens, to avoid being buried by the weight of the problems at hand.