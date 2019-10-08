Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Only a matter of time before AI pens a column Artificial intelligence is not yet up to scratch but its writing abilities are steadily improving BL PREMIUM

Artificial intelligence (AI) will test our intelligence, so keep your scepticism sharp and ready.

In the reams of writing on a AI, there is a tendency towards hysteria and hyperbole, on a scale from “What will we all do when the machines take our jobs?” to “Tech will fix everything so I can sip margaritas on the beach”.