KEVIN MCCALLUM: The day the long shot came in How I won R28k with a free bet

I am not the world’s most successful sports better. I lose more than I win, but I don’t bet big. You might describe my betting style as “long shots”, punts with long odds and a small outlay. A small bet makes the game a little more interesting. I’ve never hit a big win.

That changed last weekend. It was my birthday last Friday. My wife took me for lunch to Saint, the restaurant run by my mate, David Higgs. We had some wine, a beer, a limoncello, carving a gentle afternoon buzz.