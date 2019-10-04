Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Collector residency grows understanding and appreciation of the art scene Spanish art collector Jorge Fernandez Vidal shares his thoughts on his visit to Southern Africa BL PREMIUM

Collectors are often perceived as the unknown variable in the art industry equation.

They can be nameless and faceless (anonymous bidders issuing instructions over the phone at auctions). They can be motivated by calculated financial investment, whimsical indulgence or aesthetic conviction. They can be private individuals, institutions or corporations. They can be super-rich art market influencers or modest buyers just starting out.