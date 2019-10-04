CHRIS THURMAN: Collector residency grows understanding and appreciation of the art scene
Spanish art collector Jorge Fernandez Vidal shares his thoughts on his visit to Southern Africa
04 October 2019 - 05:00
Collectors are often perceived as the unknown variable in the art industry equation.
They can be nameless and faceless (anonymous bidders issuing instructions over the phone at auctions). They can be motivated by calculated financial investment, whimsical indulgence or aesthetic conviction. They can be private individuals, institutions or corporations. They can be super-rich art market influencers or modest buyers just starting out.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.