XHANTI PAYI: More research is needed into causes and solutions to unemployment crisis It is a concern that almost all new jobs are going to people in the 35-54 age category

There are many stories about the dynamics in the world of work, especially in the rural and isolated areas of the country. Some stories are funny, others are sad, but often they are just alarming.

One of these stories was retold to me by a consultant who worked with local community members to ensure they were included in a new project in their area.