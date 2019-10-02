MNINAWA NTLOKO: Trigger-happy Chippa should coach his own team
Club owner has fired so many coaches that he himself should take on the coaching job
02 October 2019 - 05:00
Gatvol with Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi and his notoriously trigger-happy finger, a good friend of mine from Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape suggests that the time has come for the Chippa United boss to coach his club himself.
The suggestion makes sense. Mpengesi has developed a seemingly insatiable appetite for firing coaches and it’s no exaggeration to suggest that the only mug he will never fire is the one that stares back at him from his bathroom mirror.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.