MNINAWA NTLOKO: Trigger-happy Chippa should coach his own team Club owner has fired so many coaches that he himself should take on the coaching job

Gatvol with Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi and his notoriously trigger-happy finger, a good friend of mine from Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape suggests that the time has come for the Chippa United boss to coach his club himself.

The suggestion makes sense. Mpengesi has developed a seemingly insatiable appetite for firing coaches and it’s no exaggeration to suggest that the only mug he will never fire is the one that stares back at him from his bathroom mirror.