MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The big and the small poignantly tell the horror of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Before I set out recently on a trip to Europe, which included Krakow in Poland and a visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau, a close friend wagged a forbidding finger, decrying what she called the fashion for atrocity tourism. I was a little surprised. Why do people go there?

If you know what happened at the extermination camps, there’s no need to be shocked out of the amnesia of the denialists, none of whom would hold the positions they do if they had ever been to Oswiecim.

But once you pose this question, why stop at Auschwitz? Why do we travel to the battlefields of the Great War or Vietnam? Why go to Oradour-sur-Glane, Omaha Beach, Rorke’s Drift — places where the relatively immediate past and what happened there overwhelms any other possible purpose for the detour or the destination?

At one level, most historic tourism includes an atrocity component: you cannot visit the forum in Rome and not think about the assassination of Julius Caesar — even if his death lies buried under aeons of dust. The Colosseum is an architectural monument, but the ghosts of those who fought and died there still linger among the stones.

The pre-dawn climb along snake path to the plateau of Masada may be a breathtaking and consciousness-changing experience but it cannot be separated from what happened there. Even a day trip to the Great Wall, replete with astonishment at the sheer achievement, comes with at least a momentary twinge provoked by the sufferings of those who laboured to haul and dress the stones of its construction.