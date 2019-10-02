Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Clawing back trust takes more than just apologising When big businesses such as KPMG become tainted, transparency is key for redemption BL PREMIUM

Last weekend the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation organised a civil society dialogue on the role of business in the state capture phenomenon that has enraptured the nation. While the general discourse relating to state capture has focused on public entities and the politics of proximity that underpinned and facilitated the looting and destruction of the lost decade, the focus of the seminar was on business as enabling agents.

Such agents — from accountants and auditors to bankers and consultants — occupy a unique, contradictory role in the capture ecosystem. Rather than providing assistance, support and oversight to the state and society, they gravitated across the lines to occupy the role of endorsers of malfeasance and enforcers of nefarious agendas.