Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: Dart-throwing monkey has gone, but some shares really are worth holding forever Allan Gray’s Stephen Mildenhall picked stocks in 2003 that are still performing well today BL PREMIUM

By every account Stephen Mildenhall was a model asset manager, the sort of guy who literally “lived the business”.

At a schmooze lunch in the early 2000s, a marketing suit at Allan Gray chuckled about Mildenhall being a mild savant: at the slightest pretext over cocktails or dinner he’d be on about shares, investing in shares, finding long-term value in shares, always shares.