Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How we kill women as witches and mutilate kids for muti Magic and superstition, words rendered harmless fun by Hollywood, are killers in SA. A belief in them belies a murderous intent that is both widespread and invisible

This is not a column for the faint-hearted. It attempts, in general terms, to describe “witch-killings”, a brutally violent and primitive issue in SA, that enjoys no real attention, and yet which remains relatively ubiquitous. The details are too horrific properly to inculcate.

Here are some examples, drawn from the past 10 months alone: