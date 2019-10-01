MICHEL PIREU: Give us straight-talking bosses over artful dodgers in a bleak house
When it comes to delivering bad news, executives who tell the truth win big in the integrity stakes
01 October 2019 - 05:08
“Whenever you’re dealing with a bad situation, evasiveness, euphemisms and reassuring language may make you feel better, but they’re likely to strike the wrong tone,” warns Anett Grant, president of US-based Executive Speaking.
“People need respect, they have the right to be told the bad news in a straightforward way.”
