MICHEL PIREU: Give us straight-talking bosses over artful dodgers in a bleak house When it comes to delivering bad news, executives who tell the truth win big in the integrity stakes

“Whenever you’re dealing with a bad situation, evasiveness, euphemisms and reassuring language may make you feel better, but they’re likely to strike the wrong tone,” warns Anett Grant, president of US-based Executive Speaking.

“People need respect, they have the right to be told the bad news in a straightforward way.”