ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Uneasy lies the head which wears the capitalism crown
Branko Milanovic’s book explores deeper into predictions that the dominant economic system of the last century is reaching the end of the road
01 October 2019 - 15:59
Economist Branko Milanovic has published what may turn out to be a seminal work on the fin de siècle de capitalisme.
I apologise if that sounds pretentious, and also for its association with late capitalist anxieties and “endism” that began with Francis Fukuyama’s End of History thesis when Soviet communism disintegrated in the 1980s.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.