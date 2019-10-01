Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Uneasy lies the head which wears the capitalism crown Branko Milanovic’s book explores deeper into predictions that the dominant economic system of the last century is reaching the end of the road BL PREMIUM

Economist Branko Milanovic has published what may turn out to be a seminal work on the fin de siècle de capitalisme.

I apologise if that sounds pretentious, and also for its association with late capitalist anxieties and “endism” that began with Francis Fukuyama’s End of History thesis when Soviet communism disintegrated in the 1980s.