GAVIN RICH: Boks cannot afford injuries at flyhalf or inside-centre
The replacement options if Pollard goes off do not fill South Africans with optimism
30 September 2019 - 05:00
It is debatable just how much Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus would have learnt from his team’s second Pool B match against Namibia, but one thing it did confirm was what we already knew about the areas where he cannot afford to have players lost to injury.
Either that or he faces a catch-22 situation in the sense that there are backup players who desperately need game time if they are to be trusted to slot into the first-choice team should it be required of them in the playoffs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.