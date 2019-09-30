Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Boks cannot afford injuries at flyhalf or inside-centre The replacement options if Pollard goes off do not fill South Africans with optimism BL PREMIUM

It is debatable just how much Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus would have learnt from his team’s second Pool B match against Namibia, but one thing it did confirm was what we already knew about the areas where he cannot afford to have players lost to injury.

Either that or he faces a catch-22 situation in the sense that there are backup players who desperately need game time if they are to be trusted to slot into the first-choice team should it be required of them in the playoffs.