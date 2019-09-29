HANNA ZIADY: SA should not be surprised if it misses out on Africa’s century
Countries such as Kenya, Ghana and Morocco are challenging SA’s dominance on the continent
29 September 2019 - 20:59
In case you missed it, SA is no longer the gateway to Africa. Not so long ago SA’s comparatively well-developed infrastructure and world-class financial services sector made the country the top choice for foreign companies wanting to build a presence in Africa, or to base their African operations. Now the likes of Kenya, Ghana and Morocco, to name a few, are challenging SA’s dominance on the continent as investor interest in the country wanes.
Last year was the first time in five years that SA recorded net positive foreign direct investment (FDI) flows. But countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and Morocco have enjoyed net positive FDI inflows since 2005.
