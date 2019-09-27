Private education
SEKGABO MOLELEKOA: Stadio could be a good bet
Private tertiary institutions will be in great demand for years to come
27 September 2019 - 05:05
The number of tertiary students globally has more than doubled since 2000. South African private enrolment rates stand at 15% and growing. This is well below the global average of about 35%.
The inability of public tertiary institutions to meet this heightened demand has meant that private institutions have had to move in. AdvTech and Stadio, which was separately listed out of Curro in 2017, fulfil just this purpose.
