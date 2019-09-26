Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: SA a postindustrial nation? Really? No one seems to know how to create huge companies like those that led to growth in the 1960s and 70s BL PREMIUM

You can only blunder forward in the spirit of “alles sal regkom” (everything will be all right) for so long. We’ve lived in faith that a righteous outcome will fall in our laps if we keep on keeping on, but lately it’s sounding furtive and hopeless. One senses no-one knows what to do.

There is the usual pie-in-the-sky piffle from the ruling party; the countering solution-free blather by the official opposition; yet nobody has the wit to tell us what can be done. No jobs, no future: it’s all very pre-Thatcher Britain.