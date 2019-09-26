Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Will all end well at the NPA, as the old mixes with the new? Changing the guard has not gone as smoothly as the president or the new national director would like BL PREMIUM

It is clear that all is still not well at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) — despite attempts to clean out the rot by appointing a new national director of public prosecutions, who has promised not to be swayed by politics and to restore the credibility of the organisation.

But changing the head of the NPA is not enough, as President Cyril Ramaphosa is quickly finding out. Business Day reported this week that the president has had to go to court to defend his right to reverse the appointment by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, of five of the most powerful officials at the NPA.