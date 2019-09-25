MNINAWA NTLOKO: This time, Sundowns is not in the wrong
Blocking on-loan Brockie from playing against them was well within their rights, as agreed on with Maritzburg United
25 September 2019 - 05:00
Mamelodi Sundowns attract a lot of criticism and there are times when some of the critiques really sting.
But the knocks should come with the territory for a club like Sundowns — they are the league title holders, are coached by one of the best mentors on the continent, have the best players in the country and are owned by one of the richest men in SA.
