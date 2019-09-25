Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cultivars are not immune to souring economics The inevitable race to the bottom does not favour SA BL PREMIUM

There’s a fashion to wine cultivars, despite the life of a vineyard being measured in decades rather than years and the cost of replacement running to more than R500,000 a hectare.

In the 19th century, SA was semillon and chenin country, with probably no more than 10% of the national vineyard dedicated to other cultivars.