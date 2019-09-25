Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: EU court’s ruling will reignite debate on the right to be forgotten EU citizens have the right to remove some sensitive information from the web, but not the rest of the world after Google’s successful appeal BL PREMIUM

What is the worst thing you’ve ever done? And how much would that thing change your life if you had to state it in every job interview or on every date? How would your pathway through the world be changed if your extramarital affair or high school cheating incident was widely known?

Assuming you’re not a cog in the state capture machine or a convicted murderer, most of us are not defined by either the worst thing that has happened to us or the worst thing we have done. But in the age of “the internet is forever” we might be, especially if that thing were included in any sort of news. Between current publishing and digital archiving, there is very little that escapes the reach of Google.