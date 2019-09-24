Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Builders gonna build, come hell or high water Something has to bail us out of rising sea levels and it isn’t concrete blocks and displacement BL PREMIUM

Twenty years ago I decided, for reasons imaginative and nerdy, to create an accurate map of what Cape Town’s coast would look like if the sea level rose by (an admittedly extreme) 5m.

My friend Thomas, then an environmental and geographical sciences undergrad, introduced me to an academic who kindly explained the alarming basics of sea-level rise. The gist: if the water is coming up by one unit, it’s usually coming inland by a lot more.