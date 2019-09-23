PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: No, it will not be all fine in the end
The government needs to stop faffing and implement change if we are to save ourselves
23 September 2019 - 05:08
There are two sorts of people who read my research or listen to my presentations.
The first can disagree profoundly with an argument or a forecast but still come back for more, understanding the way I work, wanting to engage and debate.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.