LUKANYO MNYANDA: Diverse opinions seem to be lacking at the Reserve Bank Surely someone could have argued in the MPC meeting for lower rates

One of the more interesting reactions to the SA Reserve Bank’s latest policy decision was someone wondering why governor Lesetja Kganyago and his colleagues needed three days to reach the conclusion they settled on.

There’s been some surprise, not at the decision to keep rates on hold, but the fact it was unanimous. It was quite a contrast to what we saw with meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve, where divisions burst out into the open over decisions to embark on additional stimulus.