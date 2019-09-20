CHRIS THURMAN: How many artists on the head of a pin? Plenty in Germany

Willard Wigan makes art that is small. Smaller than the miniature paintings of the Palas of Bengal. Smaller than the petite portraits hidden in illuminated manuscripts from late medieval and early modern Europe. Smaller than anything yet produced by the human hand.

With Wigan, we’re talking really small. Microscopic, to be precise. He works at such a tiny scale that the best place to display his creations is the eye of a needle or the head of a pin. When he is crafting a figure — sculpting a grain of sand, a fleck of gold, a strand of hair or a carpet fibre — he places himself in a trance-like state, scraping and cutting between heartbeats so that he doesn’t damage the work in progress.

The exercise is so precarious that long hours of labour can disappear in an instant because of a bit of static electricity. The artist has been known to destroy a sculpture by inhaling it accidentally.

Wigan’s talents are astonishing, to be sure. Describing his steady hands as like those of a surgeon is a severe understatement. His methods have also become more inventive as he makes smaller and smaller pieces: using an insect claw to hold his material in place, or applying a shard of diamond as a carving instrument.

There remains a pleasing mystery to his process, however, and when even the most jaded art aficionados look through the microscope eyepiece for the first time they inevitably gasp: “How does he do it?” Indeed, the only smaller artworks ever produced have required the intervention of nanotechnology.

This wow factor has catapulted Wigan to superstar status in the art world. The value of his work is inversely proportional to its size; everyone who is anyone wants a Wigan, from Mike Tyson to Queen Elizabeth. As a result of commissions from many such wealthy patrons, he has become very rich himself — a far cry from the relative poverty of his youth as the son of Jamaican immigrants to Britain.