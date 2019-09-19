FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Hard data a better reflection than Black Mirror-like ratings
Businesses are increasingly relying on customer scores to explain results
In an episode of the Netflix series Black Mirror, everyone constantly rates everyone else online. Low scorers are social outcasts. “I cannot have a 2.6 at my wedding,” hisses a status-conscious bride. The obsession with ratings is not confined to sci-fi dystopias. Businesses’ demands for feedback are also becoming endless — and in some cases self-defeating.
The glut of customer surveys is a product of the smartphone era. But they are increasingly based on an idea that predates it. A 2003 Harvard Business Review article by Bain consultant Frederick Reichhold introduced the “net promoter score” (NPS), a measure of how far a company’s “promoters” outweigh “detractors”. Promoters vote nine and 10 when asked: “On a scale from 1-10, how likely are you to recommend our company?”. Detractors give marks of six or below.
