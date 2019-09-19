Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Cautionary tales for every investor BL PREMIUM

Two stories every investor should know. The first was told to Howard Marks by his father about a gambler who bet everything on a race with only one horse. How could he lose? But halfway around the track, the horse jumped over the fence and ran away.

The other story is about André-François Raffray as told by Bart Holland in his book "What Are the Chances?"