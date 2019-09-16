GAVIN RICH: New reverence for Boks is a tribute to Rassie’s sterling job in restoring pride

That was something touched on about another SA national team by a taxi driver during my stopover in Dubai en route to Tokyo. In his view, the Proteas have so often been the world’s best cricket team but have juxtaposed their periods of dominance with too many times when they’ve just been abjectly poor.

I assumed he was talking about the ODI team, for the Test team has been to the summit of the game. Mention of the Proteas’ history of failure at World Cups does introduce the caveat to all the expectation hanging over the Boks now: championship-winning teams do have to have luck go their way.

Everyone likes to refer to the 1999 World Cup semifinal tie with that infamous run-out in Edgbaston as a choke, but you can look at it another way. The Proteas had some ground to make up when Lance Klusener was joined at the crease by last man Allan Donald. The point though is that the Australians were seen as worthy World Cup winners, yet few would deny they profited from luck along the way.

Sometimes the best teams don’t win World Cups. The brutally honest South African would agree the All Blacks, and not the Boks, were the best team at the 1995 World Cup, and probably at the 2007 event too, when they were denied by some refereeing (and touch-judge) mistakes in their quarterfinal defeat to France in Cardiff.

Bundled off home

Conversely, the Boks were a much better team than their quarterfinal exit at the hands of the Bryce Lawrence refereeing freak-show in 2011 would suggest. Once they’d lost Dan Carter to injury, the All Blacks were a choke waiting to happen in that tournament. But after the Boks were knocked out, there was no-one good enough to challenge even a nervous All Black team.

Maybe it isn’t a coincidence we are referring to quarterfinals. Those are the most difficult games for any favoured team. If you get to the semifinals, you are at least assured of staying until the last week, but if you get beaten in the quarters, you are bundled off home with a fortnight to go.

If there’s going to be a day at this World Cup on which South Africans have particularly sweaty palms it will be the day the Boks play their quarterfinal.