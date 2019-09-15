Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Robert Mugabe’s legacy of contradictions There are lessons for SA in his achievements and failures BL PREMIUM

RG or “Gushungo”, as many of his countrymen refer to him, is gone. Even after his 2017 ousting by the military, Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s legacy continued to cast a shadow over Zimbabwe.

As the former president’s mortal remains lay in state last week, and the stampedes that followed show, his legacy was as much a bundle of contradictions, as his 95-year life had been. The same man who built an impressive health-care and educational system, would in later years school his own children outside Zimbabwe and die in Singapore.