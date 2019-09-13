STREET DOGS: Timeless virtues for investors
13 September 2019 - 05:03
More Letters from a Self-Made Merchant to His Son by George Horace Lorimer (1903):
You can’t too soon make it a rule to invest only on your own know and never on somebody else’s say so.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.