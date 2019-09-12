STREET DOGS: Generalists for uncertain times
12 September 2019 - 05:06
From Bill Nygren at Oakmark Funds:
In the book Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialist World, author David Epstein argues that many fields have gone so overboard with specialisation that generalists are now the more valuable problem solvers. Epstein states that “highly credentialed experts can become so narrow-minded that they actually get worse with experience, even while becoming more confident — a dangerous combination”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.