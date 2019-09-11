Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: New catastrophe in the making BL PREMIUM

In an interview with Bloomberg News last week Michael Burry warned that the recent flood of money into index funds has parallels with the pre-2008 bubble in collateralised debt obligations that almost destroyed the global financial system.

Burry, who made a fortune betting against CDOs before the crisis, said index fund inflows are now distorting prices for stocks and bonds in much the same way CDOs did for subprime mortgages.