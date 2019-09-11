STREET DOGS: New catastrophe in the making
11 September 2019 - 05:05
In an interview with Bloomberg News last week Michael Burry warned that the recent flood of money into index funds has parallels with the pre-2008 bubble in collateralised debt obligations that almost destroyed the global financial system.
Burry, who made a fortune betting against CDOs before the crisis, said index fund inflows are now distorting prices for stocks and bonds in much the same way CDOs did for subprime mortgages.
