MNINAWA NTLOKO: Yes, I'm a sports writer, but I am also an outraged South African

Twitter is home to some of the most curious individuals on Earth, and there are none more peculiar than the folks who like to believe that lowly sports journalists are not mentally equipped to have opinions on the burning issues of the day.

I’ve lost count of the number of times some fiercely toxic trolls have charged in with the rage of an incensed rhino and admonished me on Twitter for having the temerity to comment on the many installments of the eyeballing contest between President Cyril Ramaphosa and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.