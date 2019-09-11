a wee dram
CHRIS GILMOUR: Even AVI is now suffering like the rest of us
CEO Simon Crutchley says the low-demand economy is behind annual headline earnings decline
11 September 2019 - 05:06
By common consent in the investment industry, AVI is the best-run food company on the JSE. But this current grinding downturn has eventually affected this star performer, resulting in headline earnings per share declining by 5% in the year to June 2019.
“The overriding feature of these results is the impact of a low-demand economy,” says CEO Simon Crutchley.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.