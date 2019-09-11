Opinion / Columnists a wee dram CHRIS GILMOUR: Even AVI is now suffering like the rest of us CEO Simon Crutchley says the low-demand economy is behind annual headline earnings decline BL PREMIUM

By common consent in the investment industry, AVI is the best-run food company on the JSE. But this current grinding downturn has eventually affected this star performer, resulting in headline earnings per share declining by 5% in the year to June 2019.

“The overriding feature of these results is the impact of a low-demand economy,” says CEO Simon Crutchley.