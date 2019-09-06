Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Boris the buffoon He couldn't organise a decent bar or wave a flag. How will he run a country? BL PREMIUM

I spoke to Boris Johnson once. Kind of. I spoke at him instead of with him. He was being shown around the main media centre at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. As the then mayor of London he would accept the passing of the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony a few nights hence.

He was accompanied by a few of the International Olympic Committee’s public relations team as he looked in on the great unwashed in their working areas. Some English journalists were with him. It was a small entourage seeking some advice and guidelines for the 2012 Games.