STREET DOGS: Tips from Seth Klarman
05 September 2019 - 05:05
From Baupost’s January 1990 letter written by Seth Klarman:
Security prices can change for any number of reasons and because it is impossible to know what expectations are reflected in any given price level, investors must look beyond security prices to underlying business value, always comparing the two as part of the process.
