Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Why seeking public comment will deliver only the usual noise Speak to citizens in their own languages and via an accessible medium, and maybe there will be a response BL PREMIUM

Only a government department could believe that posting a lengthy document on a website is talking to the public.

It is not clear why the Treasury posted a 62-page policy paper on its website and invited public comment. Though it says it consulted other government departments, the paper is not an official green paper or discussion document, the vehicles the government uses to test public reaction. It is also not an ANC document. And, as their public statements made clear, neither Cosatu nor the SA Communist Party were consulted.