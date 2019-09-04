Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Hashtags are fires around which cold anger can gather #inourweirdworld BL PREMIUM

As I write this all hell has broken loose on my SA social media platforms. On September 2 we learnt about the gruesome fate of missing University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. She is dead. No, let me rephrase: someone murdered her. The distinction between those two sentences is one of the issues at the core of the debates raging on my news feeds; on yours too probably.

Facebook and Twitter are full of fear and sadness. People are using hashtags to channel the chatter, to find each other for support or share their thoughts with a wider audience. These include #NoCountryForWomen, #RIPNene, #genderbasedviolence and #GBV. Oh, and the one that seems to spark the loudest outcry, #MenAreTrash.