A WEE DRAM CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart has arrived at the last chance saloon Walmart's patience must be wearing thin with this underperforming acquisition

The recent presentation of Massmart’s interim results to end-June 2019 was an awkward affair for a few reasons, not least because they were truly awful, far worse than the market was expecting.

“You can imagine how much I’ve been looking forward to making this presentation,” said outgoing CEO Guy Hayward, with a heavy dose of sarcasm.