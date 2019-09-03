Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Aha, this may be the real reason for joblessness MP Peace Mabe’s rant about ‘sacrificing’ her home comforts to go to work is telling BL PREMIUM

In 2017, the board of SAA was called to brief parliament’s finance committee on the smoking crater we still laughingly refer to as the national airline.

This was a difficult meeting to organise. In 2017, parastatal boards were generally appointed in the morning, usually by dangling some raw meat from a string and seeing who jumped the highest, and then disbanded just after lunchtime, giving everyone the afternoon for cashing in golden handshakes. Getting a whole board to appear was always going to be tough, and nobody would have been surprised when only SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni showed up.