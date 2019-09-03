Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The power pause BL PREMIUM

From 'Wait: the Art and Science of Delay', by Frank Partnoy:

In recent years, scientists have made great progress in comprehending how we make decisions. Psychologists have suggested we have two systems of thinking, one intuitive and one analytical, both of which can lead us to make serious cognitive mistakes. Behavioural economists have said our responses to incentives are often irrational and skewed, sometimes predictably so.